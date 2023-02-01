Schools in West Devon face disruption as a hundreds of teachers are expected to strike in the area today over pay and school funding.
Up to 100,000 teachers across the country could join one of the biggest days of industrial action for many years as civil servants, train and bus drivers and university lecturers also protest about pay and conditions.
Locally, Whitchurch and Horrabridge primary schools were due to close partially today to provide continuity of learning to certain groups of pupils as some teachers were expected to strike.
Other colleges in West Devon had plans in place to avoid disruption to the year groups in current exam years and to continue to support vulnerable pupils. Senior leadership staff have been ready to step in to provide learning if needed in the absence of striking colleagues.
A statement on Devon County Council's website said at Horrabridge Primary School 'six out of eight class teachers will be taking strike action today and it is not possible to keep the school open safely for all pupils.
'Vulnerable pupils and pupils who have a parent/carer who is classified as a critical worker will be offered places at school.'
The National Education Union (NEU) which represents teaching and education support staff across most schools in the region, is leading the action. They expect a picket line at Okehampton College today, while rallies are being held, along with other trade unions staging action today, across the South West, including Exeter.
The union is seeking a pay rise to help keep teachers' income up with inflation. The NEU claims inadequate wage levels are causing problems with retention - high numbers of teachers are leaving the profession. Teachers also report significant gaps in recruitment with a short fall in targets of up to 40%. There are also a reported shortage of maths and science teachers in West Devon schools.
Education Secretary Gillian Keegan has resisted above-inflation pay agreements and says most schools will stay open across the country today.