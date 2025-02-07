THE MAN behind a resurrected long-distance running race has emphasised he wants as much community involvement as possible.
Veteran running coach and runner Dave Chanter is a familiar face in the running community of West Devon, having been an early member/joint creator of Tavistock Athletic Club and founder of the Tavistock Running Project club.
He has also advised, as a consultant, the Great Run Series (such as the Great North Run) with founder Brendan Foster. He worked with their ambassadors – top athletes Zola Budd, Steve Cram, Daley Thompson and Australian marathon runner Rob De Castella.
Now he is the director of the returning Dartmoor Marathon, a road race which was last run more than 30 years ago.
The 26-mile race will return on Saturday, April 12 2026, crossing the moors with great scenery which will help motivate runners as they dig deep to complete the test of endurance and willpower.
He said: “The area really should have a marathon, especially in an area so well-populated with very active running clubs with accomplished runners and many who compete in races of all types and distances week after week.
“And where better to have a marathon than on Dartmoor? There used to be a marathon which grew from the running boom of the seventies for anyone and everyone and as marathons became more and more popular for amateur runners.
“I fully intend it to have the backing of the community. This not only means have lots of supporters along the way, but also means encouraging schools and other organisations to play some role. I’d like the idea of running to be a way of celebrating the area and inspiring children to perhaps do more exercise and find out about Dartmoor.
“The route will be testing and scenic and pass through several parishes, so hopefully, the local councils will play a part. The start and finish will be high profile in Tavistock with the general public able to enjoy the atmosphere and see some of the action – just like the big city marathons do. I hope the Dartmoor Marathon will become a respected fixture like the Snowdonia Marathon and the whole community will be proud of it.”
Dave, from Peter Tavy, brings 50 years of extensive experience to the marathon, having founded the Tavistock Run Project. coached athletes to English Schools Championships level and coached the U-17 English Schools’ cross country champion Oliver Smart who is the current bronze medalist at the British University Cross Country Championships.
He lectured in sports nutrition at the University of Wales, has an MSc in exercise science and sports coaching, is an England Athletics event group coach for endurance runs, a British Milers Club coach and has a diploma in sports therapy.
Dave has also worked with the Australian Institute of Sport to help research how to improve the country’s national athletics performances after they failed to win a medal at one Olympics.
Entries are open for the 2026 Dartmoor Marathon, supported by Flapjackery, and can be made via the website www.dartmoormarathon.co.uk.