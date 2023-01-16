West Devon's motorists will have seven road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:
• A38, from 7pm January 3 to 5am April 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 Twelvewoods to M5, junction 31 mobile lane closures for drainage works.
And a further six closures will begin over the next seven days:
• A30, from 9.30am January 16 to 3.30pm January 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Tongue End lane closure for sign maintenance.
• A30, from 9.30am to 3.30pm on January 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Tongue End lane closure for sign maintenance.
• A30, from 9.30am to 3.30pm on January 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Whiddon Down lane closure for sign maintenance.
• A30, from 9.30am to 3.30pm on January 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Whiddon Down lane closure for sign maintenance.
• A30, from 9.30am to 3.30pm on January 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Sourton Cross lane closure for sign maintenance.
• A30, from 9.30am to 3.30pm on January 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Sourton Cross lane closure for sign maintenance.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.