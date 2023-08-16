House prices dropped by 2.2% – more than the average for the South West – in West Devon in June, new figures show.
But the drop does not reverse the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area grow by 1.3% over the last year.
The average West Devon house price in June was £308,705, Land Registry figures show – a 2.2% decrease on May.
Over the month, the picture was different to that across the South West, where prices decreased 0.5%, and West Devon was lower than the 0.7% rise for the UK as a whole.
Over the last year, the average sale price of property in West Devon rose by £4,000 – putting the area 16th among the South West’s 26 local authorities with price data for annual growth.
The highest annual growth in the region was in Tewkesbury, where property prices increased on average by 9.3%, to £369,000. At the other end of the scale, properties in Cotswold lost 2% of their value, giving an average price of £467,000.
First steps on the property ladder
First-time buyers in West Devon spent an average of £232,400 on their property – £3,000 more than a year ago, and £53,200 more than in June 2018.
By comparison, former owner-occupiers paid £348,500 on average in June – 50% more than first-time buyers.
Property types
Owners of detached houses saw the biggest fall in property prices in West Devon in June – they dropped 2.5% in price, to £445,299 on average. But over the last year, prices rose by 1.7%.
Among other types of property:
How do property prices in West Devon compare?
Buyers paid 3.9% less than the average price in the South West (£321,000) in June for a property in West Devon. Across the South West, property prices are higher than those across the UK, where the average cost is £288,000.
The most expensive properties in the South West were in Cotswold – £467,000 on average, and 1.5 times the price as in West Devon. Cotswold properties cost 2.1 times the price as homes in Plymouth (£219,000 average), at the other end of the scale.
The highest property prices across the UK were in Kensington and Chelsea, with an average price of £1.3 million.
Factfile
Average property price in June
- West Devon: £308,705
- The South West:£321,152
- UK: £287,546
Annual growth to June
- West Devon: +1.3%
- The South West: +0.5%
- UK: +1.7%
Highest and lowest annual growth in the South West
- Tewkesbury: +9.3%
- Cotswold: -2%