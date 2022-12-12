RALLIES were held in Princetown and London on Sunday and Monday, as people came together to show their opposition to an ongoing legal battle to overturn the right to wild camp on Dartmoor. The Princetown rally was attended by over a hundred people, many of whom had prepared signs and placards. After the demonstration, an organised walk took place over the moor.
The demonstrations are timed to coincide with a high court ruling on the legal challenge against the National Park, brought by Alexander Darwall, a hedge fund manager and Dartmoor’s sixth-largest landowner.
Darwall, owner of the 4,000 acre Blachford estate on southern Dartmoor, is seeking to remove the public’s right to wild camp on sections of the moor, which has been permitted since 1985.
Dartmoor is the sole remaining area of England and Wales where wild camping in designated areas is legal, without any landowner’s permission. Although all land in Dartmoor National Park is in private hands, local farmers, known as commoners, have had a right to graze their livestock on the wilder, unenclosed areas of the moor for centuries. It is in these same areas that people have been wild camping for over 100 years, with bylaws enacted in 1985 enshrining it as a right.
However, the legal basis of these rights is currently being challenged, as seen in papers lodged by Darwall’s lawyers to the high court and obtained by the Guardian newspaper. According to these documents, the Darwalls argue that there is no legal right to camp on Dartmoor, as the Dartmoor Commons Act, which designates the park authority’s power to create bylaws, does not explicitly allow for camping without the landowner’s consent.
Dartmoor National Park Authority dispute this position, and the high court appeal has triggered both local and national outcry. There are also fears that a ruling against the park authority would jeopardise the future of challenges such as Ten Tors and the Duke of Edinburgh Awards.
Another rally is planned in London today. Stay tuned for further coverage and for the result of the appeal, which is due this week.