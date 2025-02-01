The ship is the final Type 23 frigate to receive the life-extension upgrades in the hands of defence firm Babcock – allowing her to continue in service into the mid-2030s alongside her sisters ship.
The ship sailed from Devonport to begin sea trials and training ahead of re-joining the Royal Navy fleet and serve on submarine hunting missions in the North Atlantic.
The ship underwent a full structural survey and a major upgrade, needing more than five kilometres of welding and a sonar system, She is also the last ship in her class to receive the Sea Ceptor missile system – now proven in action after HMS Richmond downed drones in the Gulf last year.
“HMS Sutherland has benefitted from a signification modernisation and extension of key weapons, sensors, and equipment in this extensive refit,” said the ship’s captain Commander James Wallington-Smith.
“This accomplishment is down to the hard graft and considerable efforts of both the ship’s company and Babcock working closely together to deliver success. The ship and her crew are now ready to continue the next stage of trials and training in the return to operations.”
Entire sections of the ship have been deconstructed and then rebuilt to allow engine, generator and machinery control upgrades and installation of several miles of new pipework and cables.
Babcock handed over the ship to the Royal Navy in a small ceremony onboard before she continued down the River Tamar into Plymouth Sound.
Sir Nick Hine, chief executive of Babcock’s marine sector, said: “After a significant upkeep programme, it is fantastic to see HMS Sutherland starting sea trials and well on her way to achieving full capability before re-joining the fleet.
“Our team has provided trusted expertise, utilising our long-standing through-life support experience to ready the ship before she recommences her journey to support the nation’s defence.
“We are proud to support these important naval assets and to work alongside our MOD and Royal Navy colleagues.”