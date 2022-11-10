Walkhampton video appeal for more Ukraine host families
Residents of a West Devon village have made a video encouraging more people to consider hosting a Ukrainian refugee family.
The video is presented by 10-year-old Ailia from Ukraine, who is now living with her mother and sister in Walkhampton, near Tavistock.
It has been made on behalf of the Diocese of Exeter, which has been working with the charity Citizens UK, to offer Ukrainian guests a home in Devon.
So far 34 families (89 people) have been housed by the Diocese across the county but there are still at least 26 families (55 people) awaiting matching.
The Diocese is seeking possible hosts in urban areas of Devon, near good transport links and with schools nearby. Hosts need to have at least one spare room and to commit to offering accommodation for at least six months.
Neil Jameson and his wife are hosting Ailia and her family. He is also the Director of UK Welcomes Refugees.
He said it was important for homeowners to be honest with themselves about whether they could host a family or not: “We would encourage you to talk seriously to any others living in the house, to think carefully, talk to others who are hosts, if possible, engage with your extended family and neighbours to make this a joint and shared challenge.
“If, after that, you have back up, sound advice and have had the chance of ‘meeting’ on zoom with your potential guests and you still feel positive – go for it!
