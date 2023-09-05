GREENFINGERED youngsters excelled at the 79th Annual Flower and Produce Show of the Walkhampton Cottage Garden Society.
The annual event took place in Walkhampton Memorial Hall. This year there was an excellent number of entries in all classes particularly from children. Andy Paskins, one of the show organisers, said: “There were talented growers of a huge variety of vegetables and flowers together with cookery, art and handicraft entries. The joint presidents of the show, Barry and Linda Landick, presented the cups and prizes at the end of another successful afternoon. The WCGS Flower & Produce show went very well indeed with even the weather being relatively favourable for us.
“The number of entries was 450 with a number of late entries representing a typical average number of entries.
“The children’s classes were more craft-related than plant or veg growing with no entries in the veg growing classes for children, but some children did enter the adults’ classes. In particular in the children’s classes, Jacob and Jack entered the class for Creatures Made from Vegetables and each won in his own age group, so the prize for the best children’s vegetable, the Francis Carpenter Cup, was awarded jointly to the brothers.”
The organisers reduced the number of garden classes to two this year, to allow greater focus and encourage more people to enter. It did not matter how big or small gardens were - they could be patios, greenhouses, or allotments. The two classes were the most visually attractive garden and the Best Kept and Cropped garden(to include flowers and vegetables). Another class was the Scarecrows and Welcoming Front Door.