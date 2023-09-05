The annual event took place in Walkhampton Memorial Hall. This year there was an excellent number of entries in all classes particularly from children. Andy Paskins, one of the show organisers, said: “There were talented growers of a huge variety of vegetables and flowers together with cookery, art and handicraft entries. The joint presidents of the show, Barry and Linda Landick, presented the cups and prizes at the end of another successful afternoon. The WCGS Flower & Produce show went very well indeed with even the weather being relatively favourable for us.