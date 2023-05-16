LAST year it was a lifeboat, this year it’s a tribute to the legendary Dambusters Raid on its 80th anniversary, as Drake’s Cafe Grenofen owner Clive Pattison plans his Wacky Rally challenge.
Clive with his wife Abbie, is once again taking part in the event from Lille in northern France, over the Alps and down to Barcelona in an old banger in just four days.
Last year he turned his car into a lifeboat and raised £1,500 for the RNLI. This year, along with his teammate Ewan Miller, both pictured left, he is raising money for the RAF Benevolent Fund and has turned his car into a tribute to the Dams Raid, with a bursting dam and a Lancaster bomber that rises up on the roof.
Last weekend he was in Lincolnshire for the Dambusters Ride at Woodhall Spa, and also was invited to display the car at the International Bomber Command Centre near Lincoln.
The target this year is a massive £10,000 and he hopes to reach it. Follow his efforts via his website www.wackygreenairforce.co.uk