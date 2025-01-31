Green-fingered volunteers are needed for tree planting at a soon-to-be woodland site near Sampford Courtenay.
Devon County Council, with support from the Woodland Trust, are developing the land called Brook Wood to promote carbon sequestration and increase biodiversity.
Tree planting will begin on Monday, February 10 at Brook Wood (EX20 2TH) from 10am to 3pm.
It is advised that you bring your own gloves, waterproofs, sturdy footwear and packed lunch.
This project will assist nature recovery and flood risk management and help improve access to nature, especially as the woodland develops and matures.
There is limited parking at Brook Wood so it is advised to car share or visit the site by foot or bike.