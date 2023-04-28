Another organisation taking part in The Big Help Out is the RSPCA, with the animal charity calling for people to become Wildlife Friends as part of the celebrations. Almost 600 volunteers across the country have already pledged to become Wildlife Friends as part of the charity’s contribution to the national celebration. Whether it is joining with friends or neighbours to make a wildlife garden in your street, building a bug house or bird box for your garden, or organising a litter pick, there are a host of opportunities for people to do their bit to help the wildlife with which they share their neighbourhoods. RSPCA chief executive Chris Sherwood said: “Wildlife is in crisis – but everyone has the power to help save the nation’s wild animals, by joining the RSPCA for The Big Help Out. By working together, we can all do our bit to help the wild animals who share our communities.“From planting wildlife-friendly plants, to building nest boxes, and organising litter picks, we are calling on people across the country to become Wildlife Friends to make our nation a safer place for wild animals. “As the nation comes together for the King’s Coronation, it’s an amazing opportunity to do something new, while making a huge difference for wild animals, and their welfare.”Debbie Martin, 56, inTrurohas been an Animal Rescue Volunteer for the RSPCA for the last four years, helping injured and distressed sea birds she collects along the Cornish coast. Debbie volunteers most of her weekends for the RSPCA, saying: “There is nothing worse than seeing an injured bird and there are a lot who are suffering in rural areas like this, with many animals being hit by cars. “It is rewarding to know you are playing your part in helping them and I would say to anyone who has some time to spare to join in and help the RSPCA help wildlife.”The Big Help Out is a formal part of the Coronation celebrations and is supported by the Together Coalition.It has been devised by Britain’s leading charities including The Scouts, Royal Voluntary Service, Rotary, National Trust, Guide Dogs and hundreds of smaller groups. As part of the event thousands of volunteering opportunities hosted by more than 1,500 charities have been made available via the Big Help Out app. Organisers hope there will be an unprecedented community mobilisation to mark the King’s Coronation, underscore the central role volunteering plays in our national story and inspire a new generation of volunteers.