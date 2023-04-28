People across Cornwall are being encouraged to get involved in community projects to celebrate the King’s Coronation and volunteering as part of The Big Help Out.
Thousands of organisations across the country are getting together to give everyone the chance to volunteer in their communities during The Big Help Out which will take place on Monday, May 8, during the Coronation Bank Holiday weekend.
From litter picks in Liskeard to beach clean-ups and picnics in St Ives, there are a whole host of community activities to get involved with. Among those leading events is The Scout Association, with national spokesman Simon Carter saying: “Scouts across the South West of England have risen to the challenge of taking part in The Big Help Out.“We’ve got a wide variety of activities taking place from litter picks in Liskeard to running a beach clean-up and picnic in St Ives and hosting a special event to help people learn about scouting in Bude.“We’re delighted to be running these events to mark The King’s Coronation and to give people the chance to find out what it’s like to volunteer with the scouts and help out in their local communities.”
Bear Grylls, UK Chief Scout added:“I am so excited to see so many individuals across the UK taking part in the Big Help Out and I’m immensely proud of how Scouts are setting such great examples for people to follow.
“The Big Help Out is a brilliant way to raise awareness of volunteering and to visually show how much of a difference it can make when we come together.
“Seeing all of the various groups helping their local communities in unique ways is truly special, and is also a wonderful volunteering example, inspiring thousands across the country to make a change for the better, whether big or small.”
Another organisation taking part in The Big Help Out is the RSPCA, with the animal charity calling for people to become Wildlife Friends as part of the celebrations. Almost 600 volunteers across the country have already pledged to become Wildlife Friends as part of the charity’s contribution to the national celebration. Whether it is joining with friends or neighbours to make a wildlife garden in your street, building a bug house or bird box for your garden, or organising a litter pick, there are a host of opportunities for people to do their bit to help the wildlife with which they share their neighbourhoods. RSPCA chief executive Chris Sherwood said: “Wildlife is in crisis – but everyone has the power to help save the nation’s wild animals, by joining the RSPCA for The Big Help Out. By working together, we can all do our bit to help the wild animals who share our communities.“From planting wildlife-friendly plants, to building nest boxes, and organising litter picks, we are calling on people across the country to become Wildlife Friends to make our nation a safer place for wild animals. “As the nation comes together for the King’s Coronation, it’s an amazing opportunity to do something new, while making a huge difference for wild animals, and their welfare.”Debbie Martin, 56, inTrurohas been an Animal Rescue Volunteer for the RSPCA for the last four years, helping injured and distressed sea birds she collects along the Cornish coast. Debbie volunteers most of her weekends for the RSPCA, saying: “There is nothing worse than seeing an injured bird and there are a lot who are suffering in rural areas like this, with many animals being hit by cars. “It is rewarding to know you are playing your part in helping them and I would say to anyone who has some time to spare to join in and help the RSPCA help wildlife.”The Big Help Out is a formal part of the Coronation celebrations and is supported by the Together Coalition.It has been devised by Britain’s leading charities including The Scouts, Royal Voluntary Service, Rotary, National Trust, Guide Dogs and hundreds of smaller groups. As part of the event thousands of volunteering opportunities hosted by more than 1,500 charities have been made available via the Big Help Out app. Organisers hope there will be an unprecedented community mobilisation to mark the King’s Coronation, underscore the central role volunteering plays in our national story and inspire a new generation of volunteers.
he Big Help Out is being backed nationally by a host of big names including Bear Grylls, Elaine Paige, Deborah Meaden, Ellie Simmonds and Faye Winter. Brendan Cox, is co-founder of the Together Coalition which is supporting The Big Help Out and organised the first ever national Thank You Day in 2021 for people to thank those in their community and staged the event again last year to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.
Brendan said: “How we mark the Coronation will reflect the kind of country we are.
“Along with the pageantry and parties, we hope an opportunity to volunteer will leave a long-lasting legacy in communities right around the country.”
For more information about The Big Help Out volunteering opportunities visit https://thebighelpout.org.uk/ and sign into its app.