Volunteering angel wins nationwide competition

TaviSTock volunteering superstar Heather Rayne is a winner of a nationwide competition celebrating remarkable people, rewarding her for successfully running Tavistock Memory Café for the past 15 years.

Greatest Hits Radio urged the public to nominate people who have done extraordinary things.

Tavistock Memory Cafe is a treasured local charity supporting people in the community living with dementia and their families and employees at Home Instead Tavistock, a home care company with clients living with dementia, didn’t hesitate to put Heather forward.

Heather was delighted to be one of the 15 winners.

The café has been a huge help for clients of the company, and many people who work for Home Instead Tavistock have volunteered at the café.

Running the café, Heather has made it possible for families to have some downtime knowing their loved ones are in the capable hands of volunteers who involve them in activities.

Heather boosted her commitment to helping others when the pandemic hit, organising volunteers to ring members of the café to provide support at such a difficult time.

It proved to be a lifeline for these older people who were being asked to shield. Not only that, she also worked with dementia charity Memory Matters to recruit volunteers for virtual cognitive stimulation training and encouraged people living with dementia in the community to use the service.

Heather said: ‘I couldn’t believe it when I won! So many of people are affected by dementia, and it’s only right for us to live in a community that makes it easier for those who receive a diagnosis, and their families. That’s what the Tavistock Memory Café is for.

‘I want to thank Home Instead for putting me forward and I look forward to working with them on more community initiatives helping older people.’

Lynn Roddy, owner of Home Instead Tavistock, said: ‘Heather isn’t good at receiving compliments, but I want to say how extraordinary she is. Running the Tavistock Dementia Café is a full-time job, and we have seen first-hand how much she has helped older people in her tireless hard work. The way she quickly adapted to the pandemic is simply inspiring. This award is well-deserved to say the least!’