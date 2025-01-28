A volunteer emergency response group of medics has received a £5,000 boost in funding.
The BASICS Devon volunteer responders are trained in advanced life support, trauma life support and paediatric life support and caring for critically ill patients.
The money, from Devon Community Foundation, will be used for robust training and demonstration kits for promoting and teaching basic life support skills in remote and disadvantaged communities.
The funding will also support volunteers with equipment, prehospital training and education and help their community defibrillator programme.
Many people are unsure how to respond during emergencies before an ambulance arrive. This delay in action can significantly affect survival rates. BASICS Devon is ensuring that everyone is ready to act to save lives.