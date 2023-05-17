VILLAGERS are delighted at the groundswell of support they have attracted in their campaign to protect an ancient moorland track they claim is under threat from development.
Middlemoor residents have been joined by walkers from elsewhere in adding to a 400-signature petition calling on planners and councillors to safeguard the perceived threat to the ancient drovers track leading from Middlemoor up to Shorts Down. The stony track is a popular route for locals and others to walk up onto the moor and onward to Plaster Down and Pew Tor above the village.
However, they are worried the track could become dangerous if traffic is allowed on it to reach nearby Holwell Manor estate.
The estate owner, Bob Perryman, who also owns the beginning of the path, has said the villagers’ fears are completely unfounded.
The petition will be presented to Dartmoor National Park planning authority to raise awareness of some actions (including moving the lower entrance gate up the path and widening of a spur track to the manor house) they claim are a prelude to the estate being developed and to the need for traffic access.
Ann and Pete Sawyer live next to the entrance to the footpath. Ann said ‘We are amazed and pleased at the level of support we’ve now got. It’s not only local people, but also people who regularly come here to walk and have seen the petition and the publicity and bring others to sign our petition. Families who have moved away come back to their favourite walks and have signed it.’
Peter added: ‘The most pressing issue is to move the gate back to the path entrance. Moving it has trapped grazing animals who then panic and stampede when they see walkers. This has caused a danger to people with children already.’
Protesters say, although there are no formal plans to create accommodation on the estate, they do not want to wait until it is too late and traffic start using the lower footpath.
Villager Lyn Lake said: ‘The petition shows how strongly people feel here and we want the national park to recognise this and protect a much-loved part of the moor.’
Geoff and Vicky Fox said: ‘We’ve lived here most of our lives and we value this path and it should be protected. It’s also becoming dangerous with cattle and sheep getting stressed due to the gate being moved.’ Jackie Taylor said: ‘Our family walk here and we want to pre-empt anything that ruins the access.’
The road to the path is owned by Tavistock Town Council which confirmed no consents for use of its land in Middlemoor had been received or granted.