A SPORTS revolution is underway in a West Devon village and at the forefront of this movement is a community movement of volunteers who are needed to inspire with their passion for sport and leisure activity.
The Horrabridge Rangers Sports Association (HRSA) has issued a rallying cry for more support as it’s success increases demand,
Ian MulHolland, HRSA club secretary, said: “HRSA is not just a football club, it’s a community-driven powerhouse, and its exponential growth is powered by the commitment and dedication of its volunteers. The call for volunteers isn’t merely a necessity; it’s an invitation to be part of something transformative, something magical. There are exciting roles and boundless opportunities to be part of something big in the community. The roles are as diverse as the playing groups it nurtures. From nurturing the youngest talents as an U-7 additional coach to steering the U-8 t team as manager, from capturing the essence of every match as a club photographer to ensuring fair play as club referees or assistants to run the line – HRSA offers roles that cater to a myriad of skills and interests.”
Other roles include groundsmen for Fillace, Yelverton, Walkhampton, or Buckland grounds, and looking after social media, the website and sports grant bid writing.
The HRSA boasts 26 diverse playing groups spanning from the youngest mini bridgers to seasoned over 50s football players. It runs 14 youth teams, with five girls’ teams, and is expanding expand the ladies five-a-side team and an over-40s ladies walking football group. New groups inlude U-11, U-8, and U-7, ensuring a continuous influx of fresh talent.
With initiatives like Minibridgers, Wildcats, Girls do Football, and ManVfit Over 30s, HRSA is not only about playing football but also about fostering inclusivity and wellbeing.
Ian said many volunteers and players did not consider themselves traditionally ‘sporty’ and the club involves a lot of people, with an impressive 500 sports enthusiasts and volunteers getting involved each week.
“If you are recently retired or studying, HRSA has a role waiting for you where your unique skills can contribute to the success. HRSA fixtures also attract 50,000 people to the area a year, in our catchment area, including Tavistock, Princetown, Dousland, Yelverton, Meavy, Shaugh Prior, Buckland, Horrabridge, and Walkhampton.”