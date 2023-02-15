children of a small village school enjoyed a visit to widen their life experiences by visiting a big city.
The nine and ten-year-olds of Princetown School went on a three-day residential trip to Bath and Bristol.
The children also learned about science and technology in its various forms and about the inspirational people behind some of the most important inventions of their time and of history and the implications for today.
Emma Byrom, head teacher, said: ‘The aim of the trip was to broaden their experiences by visiting a city and to develop their knowledge of ground-breaking science and engineering.’
On day one, they travelled to Bath to visit the Roman Baths, followed by a walk around Cheddar Gorge.
She added: ‘Day two was jam-packed with a tour of the Clifton Suspension Bridge followed by a visit and workshop at SS Great Britain.
‘The children learnt about Isambard Kingdom Brunel and how his developments are known all over the world.’
Finally, they visited the Aerospace Museum where they learned about aerospace through time and about Concorde.
Pupils pictured above at the Clifton Suspension Bridge and SS Great Britain.