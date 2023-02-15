A PLAN has been submitted to build an art studio and garden room in the grounds of the Old School House in Mary Tavy.
The studio is planned to include a wildflower roof and a new wildflower meadow so the building blends into the village conservation area.
Its environmental credentials are enhanced with water butts and a compost toilet.
The materials have been chosen to blend into the area.
The project, by applicant Ann Meredith, meets and exceeds Dartmoor National Park Planning Authority (DNPA) biodiversity gain policy of ensuring developments’ impact on the natural surroundings are balanced by some form of positive measures.
Planning officers agree planting a wild flower meadow round the studio is the ‘best fit’ biodiversity enhancement option.
The scheme is said to go beyond that required by planning policy, because it would add 38 metres square of flowers and grass along with the matching roof-covering.
The frame would be constructed using timber and insulation material, while outside would be clad in light cedar wood grain fibre cement boards
The roof would comprise flowers and grass laid on a wood and tiled sloping roof.
The plan takes into consideration the neighbouring properties, including The listed Old Rectory and the natural surroundings of the conservation area. Great care has been taken, despite the cost, in designing the new development to blend into the surrounding area to make it as inconspicuous as possible.
The roof would meet the wild flower meadow bank at the rear, creating continuous natural flora and fauna. The top of the roof would blend seamlessly into the flowers with no sign of the building underneath.