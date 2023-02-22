Planners have received an application to convert a roof to a semi-detached townhouse with an extra bedroom and bathroom. The plan includes changes to a kitchen and utility rooms.
The plan, with Dartmoor National Park Authority, is for householder Brionie Leigh to make changes to a house at Windsor Villas Tavistock Road in Princetown.
The existing roof has a large space that has good headroom for a new rooms for family use. The design has windows that do not overlook neighbours A natural slate roof and slate walls are ‘sympathetic’ to the conservation area.