Where do you find Ukrainian refugees dressed as Abba, people in yoga contortions, coffee and cake lovers, local bobbies, an indoor market and post office?
Villagers are proud of their hall (soon to turn 60 years old) and ensure it serves the community and earns its living.
It helps that the village has a strong sense of identity which it needs, having lost its shop some years ago and nearly lost its pub.
However, they survived the shop going with a weekly Saturday market, thriving for the past 14 years in the hall, and more recently the pub has been given a new lease of life with its quality menues.
Among the activities are a Warm Welcome, a weekly hub supported by a Church of England community trust fund and Brentor Parish Council. The hub is place to socialise, eat together and keep warm.
The Ven Nick Shutt, Archdeacon of Plymouth, is a resident and hosts one of the Ukrainian refugee familes. He said: ‘The hall is not the only place in the village bringing people together but it is certainly one of the hubs. The warm welcome helps the Ukrainians families engage with the village and each other because they don’t have their own.’
Pete Shapcott, of the hall managment committee, said: ‘The hall is the hub where the cogs of the village all mesh. We supported people through the pandemic with food and this has continued with local produce.’