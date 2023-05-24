A FREE talk hosted by former police officer turned musician Pete Allen welcoming all will be taking place on Tuesday, June 27 at Harrowbarrow Village Hall.
Coffee will be served from 10am, with Pete then beginning his talk about his 45 years as a band leader and musician at 10.45am.
After three years as a police constable, Pete joined the Rod Mason Jazz Band in 1976, touring the UK and abroad, then forming his own band — the Pete Allen Jazz Band — in October 1978, which was the most featured band of its style on a host of popular BBC Radio Two programmes throughout the 1970s to the 1990s.