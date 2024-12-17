This is open to everyone at any stage of their grieving and meets at Horrabridge Village Hall on the first and third Tuesday of each month, 6.30pm-8.30pm. They share experiences and thoughts and support each other.
It is not a professional group but organisers can suggest places to receive professional support.
Ali Mansfield, pioneer minister in Horrabridge for the Methodist Church, formed the group. She said: “We are a small group with people at different stages of their grief. We listen to one another, share our experiences and hold space for one another to express their grief/loss/bereavement.”