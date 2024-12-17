Anyone needing support while grieving is welcome to attend Horrabridge Grief Group.

This is open to everyone at any stage of their grieving and meets at Horrabridge Village Hall on the first and third Tuesday of each month, 6.30pm-8.30pm. They share experiences and thoughts and support each other.

It is not a professional group but organisers can suggest places to receive professional support.

Ali Mansfield, pioneer minister in Horrabridge for the Methodist Church, formed the group. She said: “We are a small group with people at different stages of their grief. We listen to one another, share our experiences and hold space for one another to express their grief/loss/bereavement.”

Ali can be contacted by email: [email protected]