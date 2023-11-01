GUNNISLAKE’s clock has returned to the Village Hall thanks to a crowdfunding appeal.
The clock was removed last year for repair after being stuck on the incorrect time for around two decades.
A successful crowdfunding appeal has enabled the clock to be repaired and restored to its prominent position in the village.
Ross Hanley from Gunnislake Community Matters said: “Thank you to everyone who donated to the crowdfunding appeal. The money has been used to fabricate and paint a new casing, and to fit a new clock motor. As much of the old clock as possible has been reused. Paul Renfree pointed out that his notes from 1995 when the clock was last repaired were still there.”