The council said the earlier move was a case of ‘overdevelopment’ — the caravans looked like bungalows and were intended to be lived in all year.Locals are also concerned that any increase in residents on-site would lead to extra traffic from the busy A386 accessing the park, near Bedford Bridge, on a sharp bend. In opposing the earlier plan, residents also suggested that there was no established safe path for people to walk from the park regularly, if they lived there long term, along the A386. Therefore, it was not suitable for residents.