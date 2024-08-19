People in Okehampton are being invited to help decide the future of the town’s putting green.
The putting green in Simmons Park – which is owned by the council – is due for a ravamp.
Okehampton Town Council is putting forward three options. As it is now – a sward of grass in front of the leisure centre – or two more manicured options.
The first of these is a putting green with holes on hard standing surrounded by wildlife and bee friendly planting.
The final one with no plants at all. The options can be seen on the Okehampton Town Council Facebook page. Suggestions can be emailed to [email protected] by September 6,