A fire causing significant damage occurred at the running track of Tavistock College this afternoon, with the cause suspected to be arson.
Local police and fire services were in attendance.
After attending the scene and dealing with the blaze, Tavistock-based fire officer Glenn Arundel said at 5.45pm: 'The fire is now out. It involved a storage shed which contained equipment such as rubber and foam mats. It was totally destroyed by fire and there was extensive damage to the running track.
'Two fire crews were in attendance, one from Tavistock and another from Yelverton. One hose reel jet from a local hydrant was used to extinguish the fire. We believe the cause was arson and it is now in the hands of police.'
Video credit: Joshua Cameron