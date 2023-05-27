Manager of the Rising Sun pub Billy Harris, who organised the event with a team of pub regulars and volunteers, said: ‘It’s just something to bring the community together. Ten years ago there was a wheelbarrow race which brought everyone together and I thought why not do something like that but a soapbox instead. We’ve had an even better turnout this year, there are at least 500 people, it’s really full up. We’ve got people from the pub, the village and all around. The success of the event means we plan to keep doing this every late May bank holiday.’