VETERANS of Ten Tors, equipment from the 1960s/70s and organisations to help are being sought for a project marking 60 years of the epic challenge.
The Ten Tors Challenge, the largest outdoor challenge for young people in the nation, celebrated 60 years in 2022 and one school entered it wearing clothing and rucksacks from the 1960s. From talking to veterans at the event Gryphon School in Sherborne has now been inspired to set up ‘The Ten Tors 60 History Project’
The project aims to record the oral history of Ten Tors veterans, create an interactive display of the early Ten Tors years and establish a small exhibition of equipment and clothing used on the early challenges so that young, and older people can see what the first challenges were like.
The project team has started to apply for a National Lottery Small Grant to help fund the project. The next stage is to find:
Veterans willing to talk about their experiences.
Organisations or individuals willing to help with the Project.
Equipment from the 1960/70s for the exhibition.
Other possible sponsors.
The team hopes to conduct some interviews at the next Ten Tors Challenge on Friday, April 28 to Sunday April 30. Anyone interested in helping with the project or willing to be interviewed should contact: Major (Retd) Geoff Cooke at [email protected]