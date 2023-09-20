A FREE information and business skills development workshop to help farmers and land managers navigate the changes brought about by the Agricultural Transition is being held in November.
The information workshop is being provided as part of the Future Farming Resilience Programme and the programme is now offering even more workshops including a large option of specialist ones that have been developed with further guidance from the farmers the project have already been working with.
Business Information Point, alongside other delivery partners are providing free, tailored one to one advice, workshops, and specialist webinars to help farmers and land managers navigate the changes brought about by the Agricultural Transition.
The support continues to include transition workshops which are local workshops to discuss the changes coming through the transition and look at new funding options, as well as planning strategies for the future. The programme also offers free one-to-one support with an experienced agricultural advisor to talk specifically about your farm business and develop an agreed and documented action plan, small group webinars covering topics such as digital skills, succession planning, woodlands, environmental schemes, soil management, diversification, marketing, business planning and grant schemes, and also digital training sessions.
The next upcoming workshop will be held on Wednesday November 29 at 7pm at Callington Town Hall.
For full details of the support and to register on any of the workshops visit the Business Information Point website at: https://businessinfopoint.co.uk/ffr/or phone: 0800 592 872.