DEFRA has just released a new fund which aims to help reverse the decline of species in England.
The newly-launched £25 million Species Survival Fund is now open for applications for grants from £250,000 up to £3 million for individuals and organisations in England with fully planned and costed projects ready for immediate start.
The government fund which is being administered through the National Lottery Heritage Fund is available to projects of maximum two years’ duration that are promoting nature recovery.
The funding will support projects to tackle habitat loss, safeguard fragile ecosystems and create nature-rich landscapes full of wildlife-friendly habitats such as grasslands, woodlands and wetlands.
This work could include restoring and connecting wildlife-rich habitats across a landscape, or developing the resilience of particular species such as reptiles, birds and pollinators.
The scheme will also encourage green jobs and provide vocational employment opportunities.
Environmental not-for-profit organisations, National Park Authorities and AONBs, local authorities, farmers and land managers are all invited to apply for the funding.
Eilish McGuinness, chief executive of The National Lottery Heritage Fund, said: ‘We are delighted to work with Defra once again to administer this vital and valuable fund, which will support nature recovery by helping to boost the quality and quantity of wildlife-rich habitats across England.
‘Building on our successful partnership to deliver the Green Recovery Challenge Fund, this project will further our vision for heritage to be valued, cared for and sustained for everyone’s future.’
Those wanting to apply will need to submit an Expression of Interest by 12 noon on Monday, July 24.
For all grants Defra expect you to cover at least 5 per cent of your project’s cost.
For more information about the Species Survival Fund or to apply visit: https://www.heritagefund.org.uk/funding/species-survival-fund