the Lives and work of four extraordinary women are being explored in a free immersive video and audio journey in Tavistock Library which opens on Saturday.
Unlocking the Cage opens on Saturday and runs until April 22.
The installation features a uniquely designed book which you use to navigate your journey. With the turn of each page, narration, original music and stunning animations bring the stories to life. The exhibit can be enjoyed alone or in groups of up to four people at a time, taking around 28 minutes to complete, no need to book. Find out more at librariesevolve.org.uk