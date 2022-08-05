University Hospitals Plymouth NHS Trust cares for 51 Covid-19 patients in hospital

University Hospitals Plymouth NHS Trust cares for 51 Covid-19 patients in hospitalUniversity Hospitals Plymouth NHS Trust was caring for 51 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.
Subscribe newsletter
University Hospitals Plymouth NHS Trust was caring for 51 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on August 2 was down from 68 on the same day the previous week.
The number of beds at University Hospitals Plymouth NHS Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 decreased by 57% in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 119.
Across England there were 10,177 people in hospital with Covid as of August 2, with 240 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.
The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has decreased by 8% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has increased by 5%.
The figures also show that 40 new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in University Hospitals Plymouth NHS Trust in the week to July 31. This was down from 65 in the previous seven days.