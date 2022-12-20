Ukrainian refugees in West Devon have been given special permission by the head of their church to celebrate Christmas at the same time in a similar way to the traditional Christian way in the UK.
Ukrainians mark this period on January 7 through the Orthodox, Greek Catholic churches.
After the longer-lasting on-going Russian-Ukrainian war, and from Christmas 2017, December 25 became a general public holiday in Ukraine.
Yuliana Huryk, who lives with a host with her mother Larysa and sister Ailia, ten, in Walkhampton, said: ‘After the start of full-scale Russian aggression in Ukraine this year, the calendar reforms have become an urgent issue in Ukraine. Also, the Greek Catholic Church and Orthodox Church of Ukraine allowed Christmas to be celebrated on December 25.
‘All Ukrainians celebrating Christmas according to the Gregorian calendar will be another step, which I would support, towards separation from Russia and the Moscow Patriarchate.’
The oldest Ukrainian tradition is the holy dinner on January 6. This is the last day of the Christmas fast, so all meals on Christmas Eve (January 6), are prepared from foods without dairy products and meat. There should be 12 dishes on the table, symbolic of 12 months.
Traditionally there should be kutia (Christmas wheat berry pudding) and uzvar, a drink with handfuls of dried fruit. The next day there will be one plate more than people in the house to remember deceased relatives.
Yuliana said: ‘Those of us who have fled from the war in Ukraine will have heavy hearts and will miss the traditional rites and rituals of home, although at this time in Ukraine, there will be little atmosphere or celebration, without electricity or basic security. We will be thinking of those left behind. Christmas Day is for families.
‘However, here in Devon, we are warmly supported. Some traditions are shared, so people still go to their churches, celebrate with food and some of the same carols.’