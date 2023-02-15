TWO people from Exbourne have appeared at Exeter Magistrates Court accused of a number of animal cruelty charges.
Edmund James Edge and and Rosena Edge faces charges that they jointly caused unnecessary suffering to 55 horses in total between January 6 and April 6 2022
They are accused of failing to adequately investigate or address the causes of 16 horses’ underweight or poor body conditions, failed to investigate or address the skin conditions of 13 horses, failed to adequately maintain the hooves of their feet of eight horses in an appropriate condition, failed to adequately investigate or address the cause of the lameness and mobility issues of four horses, failed to provide adequate or effective professional equine dentistry care and attention to three horses, and failed to provide timely veterinary care and attention to a horse’s paraphimosis.
Three further charges of causing unnecessary suffering to 29 horses and not taking reasonable steps to ensure the needs of three sheep and two pigmy animals in their care were met were dismissed.
The cases have been adjourned to June 1 in order for pre-sentence reports to be prepared and the defendants, who have indicated pleas of guilty to the charges, have been remanded on unconditional bail.