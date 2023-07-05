Knowing Stanley would not sleep in the dog bed, he’s is afterall, used to plonking himself in anyone’s bed except his own, I moved it next to the camp bed and he slept in it all night. He also surprised me by not even barking at imagined sounds. I had expected some unexplained sounds myself, being an urban dweller. But it was soooo quiet, maybe it was the thick stone walls or the countryside location. The bed was comfortable, even long enough for a six-footer, and the only sounds the next day were comforting, that of cattle and the dawn chorus from the early mid-summer light.