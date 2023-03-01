‘The litter-picking job tends to be a little easier at this time of year as the withered undergrowth exposes a lot of long-term rubbish along the roadsides and in the park. This month the daffodils and other wayside flowers are appearing everywhere. Sadly though, some are poking their heads up amongst piles of litter. Volunteers had to take great care removing it all to allow their full beauty to be appreciated by one and all.’