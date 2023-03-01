Twenty-six Tidy Tavi litter-picking volunteers got stuck into a spring spruce for Tavistock on Saturday despite it being a cold grey day.
Several young people came along with their parents, some for the first time.
Volunteer Steve Hipsey said: ‘This is always good news as it is hoped that the next generation will be encouraged not to drop litter and adopt a generally “greener” attitude to life.
‘They all seem to enjoy the experience immensely and are delighted to receive a bright yellow Tidy Tavi badge to wear with pride.
‘The litter-picking job tends to be a little easier at this time of year as the withered undergrowth exposes a lot of long-term rubbish along the roadsides and in the park. This month the daffodils and other wayside flowers are appearing everywhere. Sadly though, some are poking their heads up amongst piles of litter. Volunteers had to take great care removing it all to allow their full beauty to be appreciated by one and all.’
Tidy Tavi organisers would like to thank Saturday morning drivers for their consideration and forbearance during litter-picking operations.
‘While every effort is made to keep clear of the parts of the busier roads where there is no provision for pedestrians, roads have to be crossed and verges cleaned. All volunteers are dressed in high-visibility yellow and most drivers kindly slow down and allow them some space to work near the roads,’ added Steve. ‘Children and more vulnerable adults are never asked to work near busy roads.’
If you would like to participate in the next spring clean, please join the team outside The Meadows Leisure Centre at 10am on Saturday April 1. It’s best to wear stout footwear and dress for the cold at this time of year. Gloves are also a good idea. High-visibility jackets, litter pickers, hoops and rubbish bags are all provided.
Pictured right is one of the young litter-pickets, and, inset, rubbish found among the daffodils.