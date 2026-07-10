FORMER Conservative minister and star of Strictly Come Dancing Ann Widdecombe has died aged 78.
Ann, who later joined Reform UK, was a familiar face in Teignbridge, having lived at Haytor for almost 20 years.
She moved to the Dartmoor village following her retirement in 2010.
Today a statement from her agents said: ‘It is with great sadness that today we announce the death of The Right Honourable Ann Widdecombe, DSG.
‘We send our deepest condolences to Ann's family and friends.’
Since moving to Haytor, the was regularly seen at charity events and fund-raisers, giving talks and spent time in dance studios in Newton Abbot training with her Strictly partner Anton Du Beke.
She supported many local charities including Rowcroft Hospice.
A spokesman for Kingscare in Kingsteignton said: ‘Kingscare is saddened to learn of the death of Ann Widdecombe.
‘Known nationally for her politics, she was also a supporter of many charities, including Kingscare.
‘Ann attended a creative writing session at The Avenue Church in Newton Abbot, a reflection of her commitment to local communities.’
Her political career spanned decades, serving as MP for Maidstone in Kent for 23 years, before going on to join Reform UK.
She also appeared on the BBC's Strictly Come Dancing and was a runner-up on Celebrity Big Brother in 2018.
Widdecombe served as a Home Office and an employment minister in Sir John Major's government between 1994 to 1997.
She was a staunch supporter of the UK's departure from the EU and between 2019-2020 served as a Brexit Party MEP for South West England in the European Parliament.
In 2023, Widdecombe joined Nigel Farage's Reform UK, after the party changed its name from the Brexit Party, and made a number of appearances as Reform's immigration spokesperson.
In a statement, her agents said her life and career were "driven by her strong Christian values and commitment to public service".
They added that Widdecombe loved the "cut and thrust of political debate" and despite leaving Parliament 16 years ago, was "still actively campaigning for Reform UK".
"For many, of course, she will be best (or worst?) remembered for her unforgettable appearances on Strictly Come Dancing, defying the judges week-after-week as the public delighted in her unsuccessful attempts to follow the choreography of the long-suffering Anton Du Beke," the statement went on to say.
South West Devon MP Rebecca Smith also paid tribute saying the news was "both tragic and shocking" and said it would be wrong to speculate about the circumstances while a live police investigation is ongoing.
In a statement, she said her thoughts were with Widdecombe's family and friends "at what is clearly a very difficult time".
She added that Widdecombe had enjoyed a "long and significant political career" and was known for speaking her mind and standing by her convictions.
Ms Smith said: "The occasions I met her, she was always forthright and true to her beliefs. She will be remembered by many for the mark she made on British politics over several decades."
Writing on social media earlier, Anton Du Beke, Ann’s former dance partner said he was "devastated" by the news and described Widdecombe as "a real friend" after the pair appeared together on Strictly.
He wrote: "I had the most brilliant time with Ann on Strictly Come Dancing. She became a real friend. She was fun, she was upbeat, she was positive, she was supportive, she was game. She wanted to enter into the spirit of the whole thing and we had an incredible time together."
Anton added: "On behalf of myself and the whole Strictly family, we are devastated by the news and our thoughts go out to her nearest and dearest and her whole family. We will all remember her fondly and miss her."
Mel Stride, the MP for Central Devon, paid tribute to Ann and said: “I am deeply shocked and saddened by the news that the police are treating the death of Ann Widdecombe as suspected murder.
“Ann was a remarkable lady as well as a much-loved and respected constituent who made Devon and Dartmoor her home for many years. This is deeply distressing news for her family and friends, and it also comes as a dreadful shock to the local community.
“I have spoken with the Chief Constable, who has assured me that Devon and Cornwall Police are pursuing their investigation with the utmost urgency.
“I urge anyone who may have information that could assist the investigation, however insignificant it may seem, to come forward and contact the police.
“My thoughts and deepest condolences are with Ann’s family, friends and all those who knew her.”
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