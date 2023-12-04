Gus was ‘born’ because there were not enough local adverts between programmes. Tony had seen successful characters on other stations, so he and colleague David Sunderland devised a ‘rabbit’ to read out birthdays. Gus was named after Guz, the slang name for Plymouth, while Honeybun was from the South Pacific film song title. Westward lost the franchise to TSW in 1981, but Tony and Gus continued. Tony moved into directing, winning an award for a children’s programme. In 1989, Tony became TSW head of presentation and re-united with Gus who bunny-hopped, winked, waggle his ears, pressed the ‘Magic button’ and turned out the lights for birthday messages. In 1992, Tony retired from TV, proud of what he and Gus achieved. He was married for 62 years to Varina, who died in 2020. He leaves children Paul, Julie, Jonathan and Helen.