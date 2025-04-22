Pete visited Israel several times since the seventies, including the disputed territories on the West Bank, the Golan Heights (annexed by Israel) and worked in an Israeli Kibbutz picking fruit, visited a synagogue and went on patrol with a Jewish soldier on the former Syrian Golan Heights. The couple said it is too easy to split the view of the current and other conflicts into Jews v Palestinians, but there are Jews worldwide who are appalled at the conflict and see the responsibilities on both sides.