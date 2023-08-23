A date has been set for the trial of a man accused of killing a tourist in a tent in Moretonhampstead.
Alan Perrin appeared before Judge Simon Carr at Exeter Crown Court and was remanded in custody until the next hearing on September 21.
Perrin, aged 56, of no fixed address, is accused of murdering 42-year-old David Armstrong during an assault in Queens Road, Moretonhampstead on August 9. He died at Derriford Hospital, Plymouth on August 17.
Mr Armstrong, who comes from Newcastle-upon-Tyne, was taken to Torbay Hospital after police were called to the scene at around 5.30 pm on Wednesday August 9. He was later transferred to Derriford, where he died.
Judge Carr set a date of September 21 this year for a plea and trial preparation hearing and a date of February 12, 2024 for a jury trial at Exeter Crown Court.