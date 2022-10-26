Toy donations to bring festive joy
A TAVISTOCK cancer specialist nurse will once again be making christmas magical for many families this year with her toy recycling project, following last year’s success.
The toy recycling project invites anyone with new, unused and/or second hand toys, books, games and gifts to donate them to ensure children have a gift to open on Christmas Day if their family is struggling financially. Isabel Lamb created the project last year, enacting the initial idea of passing on unused toys when she was having an ordinary clear out. She shared the idea with friends and family and was approached by Pamela Smith of the Salvation Army, who was able to share her network of charitable contacts. The two ladies were soon able to arrange drop off points and then run the main event.
Isabel was overwhelmed by the sheer volume of donations received, some of which were brand new and many as good as new.
Isabel said: ‘The toy recycle project is back! Last year was such a success with thousands of preloved toys finding very happy new homes and helped eased some of the financial burden that so many face. Some grateful people told me that their children wouldn’t have received anything for Christmas if it weren’t for these donations. This project are needed now more than ever and the community’s support will be gratefully received. If you have any unwanted toys which are in good condition please donate them and if anyone is struggling this year and worried how they are going to afford Christmas, please come along to the event.’
Due to the volume of donations received, Isabel was also able to pass on boxes laden with gifts to the Children’s Centre in Tavistock, the Gamba Project, the Trevi House charity and a women’s refuge.
This year, all donations can be dropped off at Tavistock Library, Tavistock Carpets and/or Mime (the latter located at 5 Paddons Row) during their respective opening times. They will all be collecting throughout November. In additon, new toys can be purchased specifically or a donation made to the Salvation Army to provide toy vouchers which will allow the recipient to choose gifts at a local toy shop. All toys and gifts collected will be distributed at a free pop up event for families to choose gifts, which will take place on Saturday, December 3 at the Tavistock United Reformed Church from 10.00am to 3.00pm.
Isabel said: ‘Pamela has once again been able to provide the venue for free and herself and some other volunteers will be helping to set up the night before and on the day. I will also be dropping donations to local charities, just like last year.’
If you are unable to attend but in need or if you would like more details, get in touch with Isabel via email: [email protected]
