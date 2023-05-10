The weekly Wednesday hub is held at the King’s Church hall from 11am to 12.30pm but will not be open while work is carried out at the supplier’s warehouse. However, the hub, for which demand has rocketed over the past year, will continue to open on the following week as normal. Users in recognised food poverty are referred by statutory agencies and can use vouchers at the hub. Other people struggling to meet rising costs are invited to join and pay for a bag of food of their choice.