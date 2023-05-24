‘So, I attended the budget and policy committee even though I’m not a member of that committee. Non-members are allowed to attend and can contribute to debates and ideas, but aren’t allowed to vote. So, I was very interested to hear, as a Green member, about the idea of Cllr Ewings for solar panels on the Molly Owen Centre. She said she’s been talking about solar panels for years, but nothing has happened yet. The council says EPCs or energy performance certificates, are needed and the details of those has not been clarified by the Government. However, I and Cllr Mann asked if the council could do it in a simpler way, with straightforward assessments like a homeowner goes through when a company works out if it’s viable to have a solar panel on their roof.