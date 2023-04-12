Tavistock Tennis Club has been riding high on its success after it benefited from a boost during covid when, with the lifting of lockdown in the summer of 2020, people headed back to the courts. In June of that year, the club on Plymouth Road reported that it had many new members — taking advantage of the fact that while contact sports were still banned to avoid spreading the virus, racquet sports were not. Then-club chairman Pete Rodgers said: ‘We were shut for a while. Back in March, the Lawn Tennis Association said we couldn’t continue with the Covid-19 situation and so we had to close. Then the Government said you can do certain sports like golf and tennis so we were able to open up again, with precautions like bringing your own racquets and staying on your side of the net. I think people want to exercise and a few families thought they’d give it a go because of the half price offer we’ve got going at the moment.