‘Cars have stopped and drivers have shouted happy birthday. People like to stop and chat to me and that’s how they get to know me, but I think I find out more about them than they do about me. I can’t believe how many people marked my birthday and seem to care. It’s really uplifting and makes me forget my problems. Tavistock has taken me to their heart since I’ve been here. It took some time for them to warm to me, but I feel like part of the town and it feels like home, even though I’m sofa-surfing and I’m of no fixed abode.’