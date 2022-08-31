Town marks Big Issue man’s 60th
shoppers and shop staff bombarded a popular homeless man with cards, snacks and drinks for his 60th birthday as he continued to sell the Big Issue in Tavistock centre.
Neil Stout is a familiar sight outside clothing shop M&Co where he has sold the magazine for four years and has been adopted by the town as a firm favourite to chat to and share life’s experiences.
On Wednesday last week he was given a balloon and badge marked 60 by an appreciative business, while passers-by handed him birthday cards which he proudly displayed with his magazines. The Coffee and Cream patisserie also gave him his favourite hot chocolate drink with a happy birthday message written on the lid.
Neil said: ‘People have been so lovely on my birthday. I’ve had cards from my regulars who I see all the time when they walk past, I don’t even know their names sometimes, but they know mine - everyone seems to know me.
‘Cars have stopped and drivers have shouted happy birthday. People like to stop and chat to me and that’s how they get to know me, but I think I find out more about them than they do about me. I can’t believe how many people marked my birthday and seem to care. It’s really uplifting and makes me forget my problems. Tavistock has taken me to their heart since I’ve been here. It took some time for them to warm to me, but I feel like part of the town and it feels like home, even though I’m sofa-surfing and I’m of no fixed abode.’
His son Alexander was due to visit his father from Exeter to mark the big day with a visit to the town’s Union Inn to join in an open mic session where Neil planned to play the guitar and sing.
He admits to being a good listener and is even regarded as an unofficial ‘social worker’ as people feel confident enough to offload their problems and come to their own solutions, with a few wise words from their confidant.
As a long-term fixture in the centre, Neil is often used by police as a source of intelligence or an extra bobby on the beat when investigating incidents and crimes. He has also helped drivers who break down and supported insurance companies with eye witness accounts for claims.
‘I’m like a social worker to people because I’m a low key Big Issue worker. I don’t do the soap box thing and shout a lot - I think people respect that approach in Tavistock. There’s a lot more older people like me here than places like Plymouth. People have more time and make many daily trips into town, so I see them many times and they miss me when I’m not here. When I was flat-sitting for six weeks so many people were worried I wasn’t around any more.’
Neil ended up on the streets after living in Ivybridge. He then became his mother’s carer in Plymouth before she died and he became homeless again. He decided he did not want to rely on state benefits and preferred to earn a living and be independent, so he sells the Big Issue. He buys the magazine for £1.50 a copy in Yelverton every Monday and sells it for £3 — keeping the profit.
‘It’s my living and just like so many businesses here I rely on my selling and my marketing to make a profit so I can afford to get through life. Yet people don’t understand, they ask me why I don’t get a proper job. I take this job very seriously. Like millions of people, my job gets me up every day (except on my day off on Sundays) and keeps me from getting depressed and worrying. It’s not a lot, but it gives me independence and pride in my work and myself.
‘I like helping people and because I’m always here, rain or shine, I can help the local police — they sometimes ask me for help with anything they’re investigating. I’ve also helped insurance companies and even changed a tyre on a car for a lady driver. It’s all part of life on Tavistock streets.’
When Neil, who used to sell carved mirror frames in Totnes market, was offered the Tavistock Big Issue round, he asked why he would want to go somewhere he did not know. But when he was told he would be the lone seller, he snapped it up: ‘I haven’t looked back since and have also adopted Tavistock in the same way they adopted me.’
