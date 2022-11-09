Town Christmas tree festival
Tuesday 22nd November 2022 2:30 pm
The Christmas tree festival will run from Tuesday November 29 until Tuesday December 6. (Michael Stockman- Unsplash )
The festival invites groups, charities and local businesses to decorate a Christmas tree that will be exhibited within St Mary’s chruch. The festival will provide the opportunity for these groups and businesses to promote themselves. Groups that want to get involved are invited to attend St Mary’s on Monday November 28 bringing with them a tree and decorations to decorate their tree.
The Christmas tree festival will then run from Tuesday November 29 until Tuesday December 6 and will be free to visit.
For more information contact Denise Cook Baylis on: 07896592830.
