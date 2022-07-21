Torridge restaurant given new food hygiene rating

Torridge restaurant given new food hygiene ratingA Torridge restaurant has been handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Thursday 21st July 2022 9:11 am
Credit by Victoria Jones (PA Archive )
The Chicken Shack, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 16 High Street, Bideford, Devon was given the score after assessment on June 22, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Torridge's 114 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 97 (85%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.