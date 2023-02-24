Torridge district councillors and staff gathered at Riverbank House in Bideford today (February 24) to observe the minute's silence at 11am marking the one year anniversary of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine.
The moment of reflection was observed right across the council as well as by those gathered under the Ukrainian flag in tribute to the courage of the Ukrainian people and as a mark of solidarity with the country.
Since the war began thousands of Ukrainians have been killed while defending their freedom while many ordinary civilians have also been displaced from their homes. Around 115,000 Ukrainians have sought refuge in the UK under the homes for Ukraine Scheme with 122 Ukrainians accommodated so far in the Torridge area by the many local families and households who volunteered to offer them sanctuary.
Councillor Claire Hodson, deputy leader of Torridge District Council, said: “We welcome this opportunity to pay tribute to the bravery of Ukrainians both on the front lines and those displaced around the world. It is a time to remember all those who have made the ultimate sacrifice in pursuit of their freedom and a chance for councillors and staff to express our solidarity with their cause to reclaim their homeland and repel Russia’s illegal invasion. We will in the meantime continue to do what we can to support Ukrainians that we have welcomed to our district and also support the families hosting them.”