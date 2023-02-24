Councillor Claire Hodson, deputy leader of Torridge District Council, said: “We welcome this opportunity to pay tribute to the bravery of Ukrainians both on the front lines and those displaced around the world. It is a time to remember all those who have made the ultimate sacrifice in pursuit of their freedom and a chance for councillors and staff to express our solidarity with their cause to reclaim their homeland and repel Russia’s illegal invasion. We will in the meantime continue to do what we can to support Ukrainians that we have welcomed to our district and also support the families hosting them.”