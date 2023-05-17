THE Prince’s Countryside Fund (PCF) is delighted to be launching its latest publication, Carbon Clarity, tomorrow, Thursday, May 18, at the Devon County Show.
Sponsored by Morrisons and developed after a successful first year of the PCF’s Carbon Clarity programme, the publication is a practical guide designed to help farmers begin managing carbon on their farms.
To celebrate the launch of Carbon Clarity, the PCF and Morrisons will be hosting a carbon myth-busting session at 10.30am at tomorrow’s Show, facilitated by Becky Willson from the Farm Carbon Toolkit.
Details about the second year of the Carbon Clarity programme will also be announced.
This year, the PCF and Morrisons partnership will provide up to 20 farming families in Devon with an introduction to carbon opportunities on farms through a group workshop, one-to-one support, and assistance in creating a carbon “action plan”.
Becky will deliver the Devon workshops, helping farmers to create their action plans, as well as provide ongoing support.
With more than eight in 10 participating farmers likely or very likely to recommend Carbon Clarity to others, it is set to be hugely beneficial for farmers in South West England.
Inspired by PCF’s Royal founder, His Majesty King Charles III, the Prince’s Countryside Fund acts as a catalyst, enabling change and developing resilience through a unique network of grants, community-led projects and practical guidance.
The PCF also works with local partners, such as the Dartmoor Hill Farm Project and the Business Information Point in Devon, who deliver our programmes of support.
Chris Harrison, a farmer from Cumbria who took part in the pilot year of Carbon Clarity found the workshop with Becky Willson very useful to understand how to reduce carbon.
Chris is currently making several practical changes, including planting a wood pasture, and mob grazing Luing cattle with collars and virtual fencing.
He says: “We have halved sheep numbers and are aiming to increase species diversity in our grazed areas.
“Hopefully all of this will mean that we will sequester more carbon.
“So far, the cattle collars have worked, and we are very interested to see how the mob grazing changes their grazing effect on the sward. We are planting trees now in cages and will do many more next winter.”
Supporting Carbon Clarity forms part of Morrisons’ three-year commitment to The Prince’s Countryside Fund, alongside their longstanding contribution to the PCF’s Farm Resilience Programme.
Sophie Throup, Technical and Sustainability Director, at Morrisons says: “As British farming’s single biggest direct customer we understand that whilst there is so much good work already happening, it can be difficult for some farmers to access the information they need to help reduce carbon on their farms.
“That is why we’re pleased to be continuing to support this scheme and the publication of the Carbon Clarity guide which we hope will benefit some of the UK’s smallest farms as we look to reduce greenhouse gas emissions created through food production.”
Keith Halstead, Executive Director of The Prince’s Countryside Fund, said: “The PCF is committed to helping farming families successfully navigate this challenging period of agricultural transition.
“I would like to thank Morrisons for supporting the Carbon Clarity publication and the continuation of their funding is enabling us to extend Carbon Clarity into Devon which will help equip farmers with the knowledge and practical skills to manage their carbon on farm and take full advantage of new opportunities being introduced through environmental management programmes.
“I also wish to acknowledge the PCF’s appreciation of Morrisons’ continuing partnership with our charity which is now entering its fifth year”.
Interested farmers can now sign up for the Carbon Clarity with sessions scheduled to begin in September 2023 in Devon.
If you would like to register or find out more about the programme, please visit: www.princescountrysidefund.org.uk/carbonclarity .