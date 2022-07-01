The Morris men are out and dancing all about
By Ethan Heppell | Apprentice Reporter |
[email protected]
Friday 1st July 2022 11:30 am
Share
Exeter Morris Men at Devon County Show (Ethan Heppell / MDA )
Subscribe newsletter
Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.
MORRIS dancing group, Exeter Morris Men, are onsite and entertaining the masses at this year’s Devon County Show with their traditional and much loved style of dance.
Exeter Morris Men, which is the oldest established side in Devon, was formed in 195 and have performed in towns and villages around Devon ever since.
The side have performed in Teignmouth, Widecombe in the Moor and many more places besides - they are set to perform in Kingsteignton at Passage House Inn on Thursday, August 11.
The side has a repertoire of about 70 dances, primarily from the villages in the Cotswolds region of England such as Adderbury, Bledington, Ilmington and Lichfield.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |