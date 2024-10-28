As Halloween approaches, the South Western Ambulance Service NHS (SWASFT) is reminding everyone to celebrate safely this Halloween.
During this festive time, the service often sees an increase in demand, so they are sharing important safety tips for those planning to go trick-or-treating or attending Halloween events.
There is nothing better than keeping you and your spooky companions in the latter of trick or treat. To ensure a spooky yet safe Halloween, SWASFT has outlined five essential tips:
1. Visibility is Key: Wear reflective clothing and carry a torch to ensure you can be seen by drivers in the dark.
2. Opt for LED Lights: Use LED lights instead of traditional candles to prevent fire hazards at home and when lighting pumpkins.
3. Avoid Naked Flames: Be cautious with flames, especially in costumes, as many are made from flammable materials.
4. Supervise Young Trick-or-Treaters: Always accompany young children while they trick-or-treat; never let them go alone.
5. Beware of Choking Hazards: Keep an eye out for choking hazards from sweets and chocolates.
Chris Turner, Area Head of Ambulance Operations at SWASFT, emphasizes, “Halloween is an exciting time of the year, but it’s essential to look after yourself and each other.” He also encourages everyone to choose the appropriate care in case of emergencies, reserving 999 for life-threatening situations. For non-urgent issues, contacting a GP or visiting a pharmacy is recommended.
By following these tips, everyone can enjoy a fun and safe Halloween!